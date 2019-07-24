Getty Image

Kevin Smith is a San Diego Comic-Con regular, whether he’s hosting panels (like the one this past weekend for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot in Hall H), recording his various podcasts, or interviewing celebrities. He’s so much a fixture, in fact, that he’s been taking photos with the same fan for over 20 years.

“I’ve been a @comic_con Man for so long that I’ve seen guests grow up!” the Clerks director wrote on Instagram. During a signing for his Hit-Girl comic book on Sunday, he met Adam. Or, more accurately, met him again.

“Adam re-introduced himself and whipped out these pics. The first image shows Adam and I when we met at the 1996 #comiccon! The second pic includes @jaymewes and was snapped at the Con 20 years ago, circa 1999. And the third picture was taken on Sunday, when I learned Adam Is now a Pharmacist! We’ve been taking pics for 23 years, during which time the kid went and aged on me.”

Smith added that Adam ended up “in the field of legal drug distribution,” which “warmed my heart” (hopefully not too warm, though). He continued, “I love being a tiny part of so many folks’ lives, or even a tradition. This is an aspect of the job I never imagined when I made #clerks. I’d hoped folks would sample my stuff, of course – but I never dreamed they’d make me a part of their lives! Thank you, Adam, for still taking an interest 23 years later!” If Adam stuck around after Yoga Hosers (as did, in a sense, mega-stars like Chris Hemsworth, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon), he’s not going anywhere.