On Sunday, filmmaker Kevin Smith suffered a “massive heart attack” that sent him to the hospital. “The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka ‘the Widow-Maker’),” he tweeted. “If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!” The Clerks director is still under supervision, but, as he revealed in a Facebook video, he’s recovering and thanked his fans for their support.

“I started feeling pressure on my chest, but not like, ‘There’s an elephant on my chest,’ I just couldn’t catch my breath. Honestly, I was never really in pain,” Smith said from his hospital room. He didn’t think he was having a heart attack, “even though my father died at age 67 from a massive heart attack and even though my mother has heart problems and she has two stents in her arteries in her heart.” Smith thought he was just “mucus-y because I had two joints earlier in the day.” That’s not even the most Kevin Smith-y thing he said.

Smith added that his biggest concern in the moments leading up to the life-saving operation was “shaving his groin.” “My biggest fear in life: Death, number one. People seeing my dick, number two,” Smith said. “So they went in there and went up my leg and my groin and completely went in, they found the LAD [left anterior descending artery], it was 100 percent blocked, put a stent in, bam, here I am. Dude literally saved my life.” (Via)

Smith also acknowledged Chris Pratt’s oddly controversial “thoughts and prayers” tweet. “Poor Chris Pratt, one of my favorite actors on the planet, f*cking put up a nice tweet,” Silent Bob said, “and apparently people were like, ‘F*ck your prayers’ and attacked him and sh*t. Number one, thanks to Chris Pratt, how sweet was that, Starlord praying for me. Number two, please don’t fight over stuff like that. It’s a waste of time. Whether you’re religious or not, someone saying ‘I’ll pray for you,’ it’s good intentions.”

Smith is expected to make a full recovery.

(Via Variety)