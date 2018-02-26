Kevin Smith Has Suffered A ‘Massive Heart Attack’

Kevin Smith is a frequent topic of discussion around these parts, usually when he’s giving us a heartfelt interview, explaining why some Star Wars fans didn’t like Star Wars: The Last Jedi, going to bat for DC Comics movie adaptations (even the ones with no giant spiders in the third act), or generously giving out huge tips or donating his Miramax residuals and inspiring Ben Affleck to follow suit. Unfortunately, today’s news is far less fun: Kevin Smith has suffered from — in his words — a “massive heart attack.” Fortunately, he’s recovering from what could have been a fatal event.
The writer, director, co-host of seemingly hundreds of podcasts, and lover of jorts and hockey jerseys offered a grateful and optimistic update on his Twitter account early Monday morning, sharing a hospital room selfie and writing, “After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka ‘the Widow-Maker’). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!”
It’s a good thing he listened to his heart (I’m sorry) and canceled that second show. Here’s to several more shows in the future.
(Via Kevin Smith)
I hope he’ll heed this very clear warning that making movies is too dangerous an activity if he wants to live.
I don’t get this attitude. Have his movies personally harmed you in any way? If you don’t like something, you have no obligation to consume it.
‘Here’s to several more shows…’ Couldn’t resist, could you Uproxx?
So he had a massive heart attack after the first show and there was a question in his mind as to whether he should go to the hospital or stay for the second show?
I think the implication is he wasn’t feeling well after the first show so he cancelled the second to go to the hospital and the heart attacked happened thereafter.
Well that makes a lot more sense. I read through it several times and it just didn’t seem clear.
People don’t always know they’re having a heart attack. Not everyone seizes up and falls over or passes out.
you are so right Hyrax. i have had two, the first one felt like indigestion….until the “indigestion” started moving down my left arm. the other one, there was no doubt what it was, shortness of breath, crushing pain in my chest and left arm, but my husband drove me to the hospital and i got out and walked into the ER under my own power….that second one almost killed me.
Smith has committed to 2 dates for a fund raiser to save an iconic Vancouver single-screen theater, The Rio, in Vancouver. Here’s hoping he’ll make the dates: [riotheatretickets.ca]
He takes a lot of shit for just doing what he wants to do and enjoying himself. Hope he gets well soon.
It certainly sums up the diet that earned him a heart attack at 47.
Jim Fixx, who started the jogging craze in the US, and was a health awareness expert died of a massive heart attack at 52. While Jogging.
suffered the same “widow maker” 8 years ago at 46 years old. the doctor told me the good and bad thing about the heart attack was my age, i was young enough(you normally see it in the elderly) and strong enough to survive, but i shouldn’t be having that type of heart attack at such a young age. it brought about a lot of changes in my life.
What kind of changes? Spiritual? Career? Focus? Just curious (serious question)
Smith has posted about his lack of physical activity. He’s overweight. (He wears those oversized hockey jerseys to hide his gut.) And he doesn’t strike me as a guy who has a healthy diet. Probably eats like an overage teenager. Do that for 47 years and you’ll do some damage to your heart. He better change his ways or he won’t make 50.
The thing is he lost a considerable amount of weight on the no sugar diet the last couple years. I haven’t seen him on anything in at least 6 months so maybe he gained it all back but he was looking pretty damn good relative to his usual appearance.