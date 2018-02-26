Kevin Smith Has Suffered A ‘Massive Heart Attack’

Kevin Smith is a frequent topic of discussion around these parts, usually when he’s giving us a heartfelt interview, explaining why some Star Wars fans didn’t like Star Wars: The Last Jedi, going to bat for DC Comics movie adaptations (even the ones with no giant spiders in the third act), or generously giving out huge tips or donating his Miramax residuals and inspiring Ben Affleck to follow suit. Unfortunately, today’s news is far less fun: Kevin Smith has suffered from — in his words — a “massive heart attack.” Fortunately, he’s recovering from what could have been a fatal event.

The writer, director, co-host of seemingly hundreds of podcasts, and lover of jorts and hockey jerseys offered a grateful and optimistic update on his Twitter account early Monday morning, sharing a hospital room selfie and writing, “After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka ‘the Widow-Maker’). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!”

It’s a good thing he listened to his heart (I’m sorry) and canceled that second show. Here’s to several more shows in the future.

(Via Kevin Smith)

