Getty Image

You might wonder why I’m pulling Avengers: Endgame into a post about Kevin Smith. Well, everyone knows that Smith’s a comic-book movie enthusiast who drops nerd-fueled easter eggs throughout his projects (and the MCU pays him back in kind). Much fuss has also rightfully been made recently about the recent influx of too-long movies, and the MCU Phase Three endcap’s three-hour runtime has been held out as a prominent example. Although any comparisons between Smith’s upcoming Jay And Silent Bob Reboot might seem unfair on their face, we’re talking about the same core fanbase, who should be delighted by the Clerks director’s announcement of his first-cut reboot runtime.

Smith has been dutifully keeping his fans updated through every phase of production (including his inclusion of an Avenger within the cast), but this seems particularly relevant to current concerns of moviegoers. That is, he’s already worked the first cut below two hours and will continue to massage this puppy until he drops another nine minutes.

“Today, on 4/15, I finished my first cut of this oddity odyssey,” Smith tweeted late Monday night. “Current running time is 1 hour and 54 minutes but I’m aiming for the #JayAndSilentBobStrikback running time of 1 hour and 45 minutes. Now the tough choices begin…”

We wrapped #JayAndSilentBobReboot in NOLA on 3/26. Today, on 4/15, I finished my first cut of this oddity odyssey. Current running time is 1 hour and 54 minutes but I’m aiming for the #JayAndSilentBobStrikeBack running time of 1 hour and 45 minutes. Now the tough choices begin… pic.twitter.com/Zgti8iqgXI — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 16, 2019

Numb butts shall not be a concern of at least one nerd-focused movie this year (although the reboot’s release date is still tentative). That’s swell news given that Captain Marvel‘s most fan-pleasing scene was possibly missed by some during a late-movie pee break.

In related news, Smith also very much enjoyed last week’s “breathtaking” Rise of the Skywalker trailer. Listen to his enthused take below.