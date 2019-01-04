Miramax Films

Back in 2001, Kevin Smith released the fifth film of his View Askewniverse, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, starring Jason Mewes and Smith, respectively, in the slacker roles they reprised in numerous productions. Since that time, Smith dropped both Clerks II and Jay & Silent Bob’s Super Groovy Cartoon Movie while exploring outside directing gigs including Cop Out, which left a residual bad taste in his mouth due to clashes with Bruce Willis. The past few years, of course, saw Smith undertake a personal journey of health after a massive heart attack, and now, he’s taking time out from repeatedly watching Infinity War and returning to his roots with a Jay and Silent Bob reboot, although he would have preferred to take on Clerks III instead.

Still, Smith’s excited enough to have spent New Year’s Day with Mewes and producer Jordan Monsanto while engaging within the infancy of reboot pre-production. “Spent the first day of 2019 having a #JayAndSilentBobReboot pre-pre-production meeting,” Smith tweeted. “@JayMewes took this pic of me and @JordanMonsanto to both mark the moment and to document that we were the only dopes in Hollywood working on the holiday.”

Spent the first day of 2019 having a #JayAndSilentBobReboot pre-pre-production meeting at our holiday-roomy @WeWork office! @JayMewes took this pic of me and @JordanMonsanto to both mark the moment and to document that we were the only dopes in Hollywood working on the holiday. pic.twitter.com/xTNrpN6OF6 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 2, 2019

The film, as Smith has previously stated, will not be a conventional reboot but “a movie that makes fun of sequels and remakes and reboots while being all three at the same time.” There’s precious little chance that Ben Affleck will make an appearance, of course, and Smith also retooled the script (the fat jokes are out) after his transformative weight loss. One wonders how this film can possibly be considered a reboot with both Mewes and Smith in the same roles, but does it really matter? Reboot madness is out of control these days, and it’s high time that someone blows up the concept. Arguably! Fight me.