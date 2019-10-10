Kevin Smith Believes Martin Scorsese Actually Made ‘The Biggest Superhero Movie Ever’

Martin Scorsese grumpily made headlines (and James Gunn sad) last week when he compared the Marvel Cinematic Universe to theme parks, adding, “It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.” To some Marvel fans, the kind who sound like Rodney Dangerfield when Avengers: Endgame isn’t at the top of every Best Movies of the 2010s list because it made a lot of money, and money equals quality, Marty’s “not cinema” comments were blasphemy. Others, like Kevin Smith, have a different take.

“Martin Scorsese has made such wonderful movies. He’s been doing the job since I was a kid. I’m not going to sit and be like, ‘I know better than him.’ That’s his feelings,” the Jay and Silent Bob director told Yahoo!. “I would say this, and I’m not countering Mr. Scorsese: Martin Scorsese made perhaps the biggest superhero movie ever made.”

Scorsese made Superman IV: The Quest for Peace?

Smith is referring to The Last Temptation of Christ, Scorsese’s controversial 1988 depiction of Jesus Christ starring Willem Dafoe. “The Last Temptation of Christ is a superhero movie,” Smith said. “And I’m not diminishing Jesus by any stretch of the imagination. But who is Jesus if not a superhero?” (Via)

Oh.

Well, if The Last Temptation of Christ is the biggest superhero movie ever made, that means Willem Dafoe is the greatest superhero ever, which I absolutely believe. Kevin Smith — and the 29 million Google results for “jesus is my superhero”— is correct.

