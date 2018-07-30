Cop Out was Kevin Smith’s highest budget film up to this point in his career, coming in around $45 million. It was an experience that didn’t work out too well according to his many stories about the shoot, but that isn’t because of the budget, of course. Not Smith is working harder than ever following his heart-attack scare a few months back, sharing some tidbits with his fans that he’s currently writing on something that would be the “biggest budgeted anything” he’s done to this point.
Now one could quickly jump and make a clickbait article about “Kevin Smith will take over Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 with his own script! Book it!” It would get the clicks, but that is not something to seems realistic. But it certainly is something more than Jay And Silent Bob Reboot from the sound of it:
“Just finished a huge writing gig that I haven’t talked about publicly yet. It’s the most massive IP I’ve ever been allowed to play with and if the powers that be decide to move forward with the project, it would be the biggest budgeted anything I’ve ever done. Wish me luck…
Fingers crossed that I get to talk about this one day soon. Or better yet, fingers crossed, we all get to watch it next year.”
