It’s been almost three years since Kevin Spacey was seen on the big screen, his career destroyed by a host of sexual assault allegations in the early days of the #MeToo era. He hasn’t disappeared completely; every December he’s released a holiday video, usually with him in the guise of his House of Cards antihero Frank Underwood. But now he’s attempting what looks like a soft comeback, landing his first film role in four years — though it’s definitely not in Hollywood.

As per Deadline, Spacey has signed on to appear in L’uomo Che Disegno Dio, aka The Man Who Drew God, an Italian film directed by legendary actor Franco Nero, best known for Camelot and the original Django. The movie will also star Vanessa Redgrave, Nero’s even more famous wife, whom he married in 2006, decades after they dated. Spacey has not formally commented on the new gig.

The allegations against Spacey first emerged in 2017, with at least 20 people accusing him of sexual misconduct over the years. Charges against him have since been dropped one way or another, with one ending when the accusee had died. When the allegations emerged, filmmakers were quick to either erase forthcoming Spacey performances — as in Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World, which replaced him with Christopher Plummer — or cancel the films altogether, as with Netflix’s Gore Vidal movie Gore. Clearly, Spacey has been itching to return, but he also clearly knows baby steps is the way to do it, if it must be done at all.

