Kevin Spacey saw his run on House of Cards end when multiple sexual assault allegations came to light as part of the #MeToo movement. His character, Frank Underwood, was unceremoniously killed off, an off-camera end to his tenure on a show that wrapped up on Netflix without him.

Spacey has generally laid low as his star continued to fall and stories about his sexual misconduct on the set of movies and TV shows spiraled to the point where Underwood was dead and it appeared his career had followed.

But it turns out Spacey wasn’t done just yet with Frank Underwood. On Monday, Christmas Eve, Spacey tweeted out a link to a bizarre YouTube video where he reprised his role as the dishonest, scheming politician.