After attempting a comeback earlier this year by starring in what looked like a low-budget student film, disgraced actor Kevin Spacey has just dropped out of an upcoming project, nearly five years after being accused of sexual assault on multiple occasions.

Spacey will no longer lead the historical drama 1242: Gateway To The West, a story of a Hungarian man who attempts to take on one of Genghis Khan’s armies. The film’s producer, Bill Chamberlain, confirmed to Variety that Spacey has already exited the movie, and they are in talks with a new lead. Filming is slated to begin this fall.

The move comes just weeks after the former House Of Cards star was charged in the U.K. with four counts of sexual assault. He was also charged with one count of “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.” He will stand trial in June 2023 after pleading not guilty this week, in what will inevitably be another heavily-publicized case.

This isn’t the first time Spacey has been replaced due to the accusations: he was fired from his hit Netflix show, House of Cards, in 2017, and replaced by Christopher Plummer in Ridley Scott’s All The Money In The World shortly after.

