Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey, who has somehow gotten acting work recently, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault in the United Kingdom, Variety reports. He was also charged with one count of “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.”

The decision was revealed Thursday, May 26 by the UK agency Crown Prosecution Services (CPS), which, per Variety, spent over a year reviewing a file passed on by the Metropolitan Police.

“The CPS has authorized criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men,” said Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division. “He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

During the MeToo movement in 2017, Spacey was publicly accused of sexually assaulting a fourteen-year-old. Other men came forward with instances in which Spacey allegedly made aggressive and unwanted sexual advances toward them. As a result, Spacey was fired from the Netflix series House of Cards and replaced by Christopher Plummer in All the Money in the World.

(Via Variety)