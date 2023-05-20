Martin Scorsese may be no fan of comic book movies, but to a certain sect of cinephiles, his films are events on par with the latest Marvel entry. The master filmmaker’s latest, Killers of the Flower Moon, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival Saturday, with its first reviews dropping shortly thereafter. From the sound of it, the legend behind such giants as Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, and The Wolf of Wall Street has made a masterful, if possibly flawed (or maybe simply ambitious in a way that’s daunting on first viewing), epic.

Let’s get what will likely be the most common complaint among moviegoers out of the way first: its length. Scorsese has been making colossal works ones since 1977’s New York, New York, and Killers — about the “Reign of Terror,” aka the massacre of an oil-rich Osage community in the 1920s — is his second longest (after his previous fiction film, The Irishman, of course).

Variety’s Peter Debruge worries that will hurt its theatrical chances — though funded by Apple, it will hit theaters before their streamer, in October — he also thinks it hurts the film in general:

This is why someone needs to stand up and tell Marty to rein it in. They should’ve done it before he started shooting, since the pace is built in, and Scorsese’s projects don’t compress well after the fact. In its present form, “Killers” is still a compelling true story, one that Scorsese and co-writer Rick Yorn shifted from being a standard white-savior detective yarn to a more morally thorny look at how the white culprits plotted and carried out the murders. Stylistically, this feels like a young man’s movie. It’s engrossing from the get-go, the palpable tension methodically echoed by Robbie Robertson’s steady-heartbeat score. But it keeps going and going until everyone we care about is dead, dying or behind bars, with nearly an hour still in store.

Deadline’s Pete Hammond, on the other hand, had no beef with the length:

There are many ways to spoil the sheer pleasure of watching a master filmmaker handle a vast tale like this, working at the top of a very impressive game at a time when many have retired. I won’t do that except to say with a length of 3 1/2 hours the filmmaker and his longtime editor, Thelma Schoonmaker, don’t seem to be wasting any time. Yes, it feels truly epic in many ways, but all in service to the story. I never looked at my watch.

Ditto The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney: