Leonardo DiCaprio’s Accent In ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Is Already Dividing Scorsese Fans

Martin Scorsese finally unveiled the first look at his highly anticipated new film, Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio in an adaptation of the haunting true life story based on the book by David Grann. While film lovers are obviously stoked about a new Scorsese picture hitting theaters this fall, there’s already an awful lot of consternation over one particularly controversial part of the new trailer: Leo’s accent.

During the short preview, Leo can be heard delivering a drawn out Southern-ish accent that already has Twitter buzzing with reactions. It’s either the actor’s worst voice work yet or the mark of another Scorsese masterpiece with little room in-between.

“Did Leo just invent a new accent, has anybody ever sounded like that?” one user tweeted.

“Will watch and I’m sure it’s great but my tolerance for Leo DiCaprio accent work is wearing,” wrote another.

“One thing Scorsese is gonna do is make Leo speak in a goofy ahh accent,” read another tweet.

“I can’t f*cking wait to go around everywhere doing an impression of Leo’s fake Southern accent for the next 3 months after seeing this,” a user tweeted.

“I will watch this but between Leo’s f*cking accent and this moment I burst out laughing at the end. Just bludgeoning us over the head with the point,” wrote Cooper Lund.

You can see more reactions to Leo’s accent below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

Based on David Grann’s broadly lauded best-selling book, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Killers of the Flower Moon opens in theaters on October 6.

