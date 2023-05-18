Martin Scorsese finally unveiled the first look at his highly anticipated new film, Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio in an adaptation of the haunting true life story based on the book by David Grann. While film lovers are obviously stoked about a new Scorsese picture hitting theaters this fall, there’s already an awful lot of consternation over one particularly controversial part of the new trailer: Leo’s accent.

During the short preview, Leo can be heard delivering a drawn out Southern-ish accent that already has Twitter buzzing with reactions. It’s either the actor’s worst voice work yet or the mark of another Scorsese masterpiece with little room in-between.

“Did Leo just invent a new accent, has anybody ever sounded like that?” one user tweeted.

Did Leo just invent a new accent, has anybody ever sounded like that? https://t.co/DaAngciJZQ — paul (@YNMIDK) May 18, 2023

“Will watch and I’m sure it’s great but my tolerance for Leo DiCaprio accent work is wearing,” wrote another.

will watch and im sure it’s great but my tolerance for leo dicaprio accent work is wearing https://t.co/ZpyD1OlSvw — unidentified flying objet d’art (@konstantinlvn) May 18, 2023

“One thing Scorsese is gonna do is make Leo speak in a goofy ahh accent,” read another tweet.

one thing scorsese is gonna do is make leo speak in a goofy ahh accent — lou (@christiansbale) May 18, 2023

“I can’t f*cking wait to go around everywhere doing an impression of Leo’s fake Southern accent for the next 3 months after seeing this,” a user tweeted.

I can’t fucking wait to go around everywhere doing an impression of Leo’s fake Southern accent for the next 3 months after seeing this https://t.co/bSkgrruCbH — my life is a living hell. every minute is torture (@on_da_spectrum) May 18, 2023

“I will watch this but between Leo’s f*cking accent and this moment I burst out laughing at the end. Just bludgeoning us over the head with the point,” wrote Cooper Lund.

I will watch this but between Leo’s fucking accent and this moment I burst out laughing at the end. Just bludgeoning us over the head with the point. https://t.co/e3dhxngmCz pic.twitter.com/56YeRWbX0Z — Cooper Lund (@cooperlund) May 18, 2023

You can see more reactions to Leo’s accent below:

love him but why does scorsese feel the need to inflict leo dicaprio doing a terrible accent on us every decade or so https://t.co/NssOheWA6t — big baby (wailing) (@psionic_warrior) May 18, 2023

You know the film is 🔥 when Leo has to use an accent https://t.co/L0RLo9Rvuv — Imagine Losing 49-0 (@Doc_Texas) May 18, 2023

Obviously excited for this but is nobody else at least slightly bothered by Leo’s accent here? Like I can tell it’s Leo just doing an accent. https://t.co/bhlcQGO7Eo — Dakota (@ComradeDakota) May 18, 2023

i was not expecting leo to have that accent pic.twitter.com/tGqxqafYSx — mari (@loverrycore) May 18, 2023

Someone stop me from doing Leo’s accent for the next 6 months please 😭 https://t.co/OjYVpM7wA8 — 💖 Super Marcey 💖 (@supermarcey) May 18, 2023

Here’s the official synopsis:

Based on David Grann’s broadly lauded best-selling book, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Killers of the Flower Moon opens in theaters on October 6.