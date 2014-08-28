Kirk Cameron Says His Latest Movie Will ‘Rile Atheists’ And Win The War On Christmas

Kirk Cameron sure has some fightin’ words. His latest movie, Saving Christmas, is set to come out this November, and promises to – according to Kirk – “take on the most commonly parroted myths people have about Christmas.” A right-wing Evangelical TWEENY-BOPPER SOOTHSAYER? Guys, I’m so scared! In an interview with Glenn Beck’s website, The Blaze, he continues:
“It’s a scripted story about a guy named Christian White who represents the typical white Christian male and he’s got a bad case of religious bah humbugs”
And continues . . .
“He is just deflating his wife’s entire Christmas party because he has come to believe that everything we’re doing at Christmas to celebrate is wrong.”
And honestly just continues to improve:
“Christmas is probably my favorite time of year . . . It seems to be the time of year when even cranky, grumpy people seem to be touched by the spirit of generosity and kindness and brotherly love and I know that that ultimately stems from the true reason for the season, which is Christ.”
Slight fact check, Kirk. Depression rates – that’s the scientific word for “cranky, grumpy people” – actually rise during the winter season. Also everything you say is wrong, always. Call me a “Christmas fruit-snuffer” (ouch), but I tend to think that “90 percent of the people in this country” don’t want to see “nativity scenes” this Christmas. My hunch? Sex, or Vitamixes.
Saving Christmas comes out this November, and will be produced by CAMFAM studios (Cameron’s production company) and Provident Studios. It’s part of a newish terrifying trend in film that merges Christian-based themes (Heaven is for Real, Son of God) with America-based capitalism. Enemies of Jesus? Defenders of Satan? Jews? Be prepared. Kirk Cameron is coming – to rile you.
Vince’s Note: This looks like a sad retread of Christmas With A Capital C, starring Daniel Baldwin and Ted McGinley.
I think the bigger concern is the war on graphic design that poster is conducting.
Who knew that Kirk Cameron was the bitter beer man.
Come on, Kirk, couldn’t you have dressed up a little bit for the photo session? We’re gonna use these pictures for the poster, for heaven’s sake.
Heh heh, I said “for heaven’s sake.”
Took me a moment to realize this wasn’t the pinnacle of Filmdrunk photoshopping and actually a real poster.
@Torgo : Me too.
When I saw this on another site yesterday, I literally thought it was a joke poster until I realized otherwise.
@Torgo I absolutely thought it was a Filmdrunk photoshop until I looked a little closer.
It’s hard to say what my favorite element of that poster’s design is, but pressed for an answer I’d have to say the absolute batsh*t insane look of a true cult believer on his deranged face.
@Torgo It clearly lacks a signature FilmDrunk a) Corgi b) Kate Upton c) explosions d) all the above
Is he about to slap the shit out of our heathen asses with that candy cane or what?
Are those… acid washed jeans?
At first I read your parenthesized list as ‘Heaven is for Real, Son’ and thought they already came out with a version starring Christian Black.
“Heaven is fa rilz, son” will star a knock off c-tates.
….. guy named Christian White ……typical white Christian male.
What a clever name. I’m sure this character will be well written and have depth if Kirk puts has much thought into him has he has into naming him.
Oh my god, that trailer is glorious. “Those who want to replace ‘Merry Christmas’ with ‘Happy Holidays’, or ‘Season’s Greetings’…WHATEVER THAT MEANS!”. Who knew the War on the War on Christmas could be so petulant?
Yeah, that trailer is pretty awesome. Can I get an amen-ah!
I love how every reaction shot is just Kirk wrinkling his forehead. Every fucking shot. Because ACTING!
Jesus Tittyfucking Christ!
Maybe Christian White can take on Muslim Brown for the fight of the century. Maybe Money Jew can manage both.
Scrooged already saved Christmas.
Bah, it was really ERNEST who Saved Christmas.
[opossumsally.homestead.com]
Seriously, there didn’t need to be another Christmas movie after Scrooged.
I bet the atheists will just flock to this and have their tiny minds changed.
Maybe he should just name his movies Preaching to the Choir, because that’s all they are.
He’s not just Preaching to the Choir, he’s making money off the Choir.
Israel Beige should make an appearance.
Well now I’m disappointed. I came here to be riled, only to find myself profoundly unriled. For shame Kirk Cameron.
Your jimmies remain unrustled?
He’s doing what the Jew-run, Australian-run and Japanese-run studios have always refused to do–tell a story wherein somebody learns the true meaning of Christmas.
“Christians in America have it SOOOOO tough.”–Christians in the Middle East, being totally sarcastic
This. All of this.
I love you guys.
I’m an atheist, and I love Christmas. There’s not much Kirk Cameron could do to “rile” me though, because ghosts and gods don’t exist, no matter how many movies he makes or how much he insists they’re real.
“because ghosts and gods don’t exist”
Hey, you know what, fuck you, buddy. I don’t need my beliefs questioned when I know, deep in my heart, what is true and I don’t care what your precious “science” or “common sense” says.
There are such things as ghosts. I SEEN’T IT!
I bet you havn’t seen a banana.
I love Christmas too, if it weren’t for Christmas, we would have never had Christmas Vacation or Bad Santa.
Without Christmas, I wouldn’t have family members and close friends buying me shit every winter.
Sorry but to me the perfect Christmas movie will always be Passion of the Christ, only I watch it on mute with Mel Gibson’s rant tapes on a loop to remind me of home.
Tyler Perry’s White Lies
Christian White Christmas would have been a better title.
If we tell them that they won the War on Christmas, will they just shut the fuck up about it already?
Tell them that religion based wars make them no better than the Muslims they hate so much. That oughta do it.
Protestantism, not even once
True story: when Jesus grew older, he turned into Santa Claus. Can’t you see it? Both of them have beards, both have magic powers, both bestow gifts on people, both are beloved, both show up around Christmas….
Wait, what did you say? Jesus didn’t “grow older?!” How do you know? Is that written down somewhere? In some sort of…book?
Is he actually using a Palantir to witness the Nativity?
There’s a war on Christmas? Nonsense.
If Hell really exists, it probably is a eternal state of being in which you are forced watch all of Kirk Cameron’s movies on a continuous loop.
[www.youtube.com]
Damn! He is worth 20 million! Surely he gave 19 million away to th poor and needy!
Christian White is up there with terrible names like Hiro Protagonist.
Did he just murder Santa and that tree?
The main character in Jungle Fever is named Flipper Purify. Ruminate on that for a while.
I guess Will E. Savus was too subtle.
The real victims here are us Catholics. You insane evangelicals who literally believe everything you read, and you self-important arrogant atheists who think you’re smarter than everyone because your guess is different are just the freakin worst.
What I mean by that is…celebrate Christmas in your own way. Or don’t. Either way, shaddup about it!
And enjoy burning in hell with all the non-Catholics and unbaptized babies.
And what I mean by that is…every year there’s some jerk who claims to get “offended” by the sight of a cross or Christmas tree. And then there’s some jerk who gets “offended” when someone wishes him Happy Holidays (which is the title if a beloved Christmas song)
Point is, there’s no war in Christmas. It’s just those two jerks.
A Catholic martyr? That’s weird.
See, Lucky gets it.
The Catholics are really the ones who are smarter than everyone else. Drinking blood? It just makes sense.
I’m not offended by Christmas trees, I’m offended by the people who decorate every square inch of the country and complain that it isn’t enough. Most of them would be happy to replace “Merry Christmas” with “Suck It, Jew.”
@Buttockus Finch, Esq. As far as I’m concerned, they can decorate the whole friggin’ continent if they want to. I just wish they’d hold off at least until after Turkey and a Nap day.
@Mech–yeah OK. All I’m saying is, “egg nog” has too many “g”‘s. 3 out of 6 letters are g!
@Buttockus Finch, Esq.
“Suck It Jew” is closer to the Aramaic translation than the “The blood of Christ, the cup of salvation”, which is more Greek.
Can Christian White defeat his enemies Covetous Jew and Whiny Liberal to finally save Christmas?
We are laughing now, but imagine if this thing actually puts up Dinesh-type numbers? We would be looking back at Transformers 4 as a cinematic classic.
You’ve got the names backwards. The religious descriptor has to go first. We could, for example, have Liberal Whinesbaum, and Jew Le Covet
Christian White can only defeat his enemies if he can resist Sexy Vixen Sister White.
Time to get to work on my script for “The Wife of Riley”. It’s about a riled-up atheist who’s spouse makes it her mission to keep the word “Christmas” out of big box retailers. That’s it. No other plot points.
If it’s a hit, I’m ready with “Wife of O’Reilly,” about a closested-liberal woman whose husband is an obnoxious TV conservative pundit; she eventually convinces him that Christmas is a secular holiday and they all live happily ever after.
I think we’re all confused. This is actually Expendables 4: Saving Christmas where Sylvester Stallone and Kirk Cameron team up to rescue Lee Christmas, played by Jason Statham, who is being held captive by Martians.
This doesn’t rile me up at all. In fact, I think it is a breath of fresh air.
“represents the typical white Christian male ”
Finally, some of these religious nut jobs are willing to admit that they are also racist nut jobs. This is a movie about white people because the Christian right doesn’t care about black people. Even though a higher percentage of black and latino Americans are Christian than white Americans, fuck them.
If you’re going to be a lunatic dick bag, at least be an honest lunatic dick bag. Good job, Kirk.
listen, when the only promotional interview you can get is from a guy so fucking stupid and extreme that Fox News booted him…
They already have a product placement and ad campaign worked out:
“Kirk Cameron is Saving THIS Christmas by Shopping Early for the Best Bargains at Wal-Mart! The film opens November 14, but Wal-Mart starts its Christmas Shopping Extravanganza on OCTOBER 14!”
To watch it you’d have to put the k back in special
Christian White heroically battles the evil Libby Rall and Kwanzaa Darkie to decide for good and all who holds sway over the month of December in “Saving Christmas 2: God Bless Ye Merry Anglo-Protestant Gentlemen”.
“take on the most commonly parroted myths people have about Christmas.” Like Jesus was born in it?
Oh, shit. They actually say acknowledge that Jesus was not even born in December. It’s pretty ballsy for christmas movie to admit they don’t believe what’s in the Bible is the truth. Looking
forward to “Kirk Cameron’s Maybe that Part was was Merely a Fable.”
A suggestion for an alternative movie
We see an absolutely Average American who loudly states that he doesn’t want to have anything to do with Christmas anymore. Then the entire movie we have people telling him how important Christmas is, how wonderful and how he muist always honor Christmas no matter what doubts he may have
Those people would include
Samuel Jackson as a Priest
Bryan Cranston as the Average American’s father
Tatiana Maslany as his younger optimistic sister
Peter Dinklage as his best friend who has loved Christmas for many years
Robert Downey Jr as his boss
BUT sudden twist. Christmas is actually a stripper the Average American used to date. Played by Natalie Dormer
The Whore on Christmas: Deck Your Balls. Summer 2015.
I’m betting Dinklage hates Christmas. I bet most LPs do. And St. Patrick’s Day.
I liked this movie poster better when it was Gleaming the Cube’s movie poster.
+eleventybillion
Naming his character Christian White changes all my feelings about Kirk Cameron.
I’m still not going to see his movies or anything. But I’d let him blow me in a car in a public parking lot.
I think Kirk Cameron is still the whiter name of the two.
“Soon I, Professor Atheist Mulatto Birthcontrol, will bring Christmas crashing down forever! HAHAHAHAHAHA!”
“Wait Professor! First let me, Feminist Asian Lesbian, the famous Hollywood director, release my final fusillade of sexy HOLIDAY rom-coms that slut up Baby Jesus’ birthday and introduce otherwise Godly women to the lie of self-determination!”
By Kahless’ Beard! None of us are trying to take “Christ” out of “Christmas”, all we want is for your “religion” and “condescending proselytization” and stick it back in your fucking “church”!
Also restricting the Christmas period to just December and early January at the most would be appreciated.
@procrasty To be fair, we already have Spirit Halloween setting up abandoned store fronts here.
I want the Iron Sheik to make Kirk humble.
If Marine Todd doesn’t end up in this or the inevitable sequel I’ll eat the free hat I got from Amnesty International for filling up my Planned Parenthood punchcard.
That poster is from a photoshop contest right? Maybe one of our esteemed commentariat? It’s not real right? It isn’t real.
Just reverse “Christmas” and “Saving” and they can use it to advertise sales everywhere.
I can’t wait for the red-band trailer. Probably uses “gosh darn-it”.
Going by the poster I’m enormously disappointed this isn’t a Die Hard knock-off with Kirk Cameron using his wits and a weaponized candy cane to protect a manger scene on Christmas Eve from being destroyed by a team of ACLU lawyers and atheists led by a Michael Moore look-a-like. Toss in a plot twist where it turns out the anti-Christmas terrorists are using their assault as a cover to steal billions from a corporation in order to redistribute the wealth to the poor and a tagline that reads “JESUS CHRIST DIED HARD FOR OUR SINS” and this movie would make billions.
Candy Canes are brittle as hell, they would make a terrible weapon.