“Be honest, Toothless. Do I come across as too broody? Because half the time, I’m just trying to figure out where I left my keys.” – Kit Harington

Kit Harington may no longer have his Jon Snow hair, which will take one last bow next year on Game Of Thrones‘ final season. Those locks (minus the beard) are also visible in this DreamWorks’ spoof video that doubles as the greatest dragon-related crossover of all time. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is almost here, and Harington voices the role of the Erit, Son of Erit, former nefarious trapper of dragons. And here is Harington’s “lost” audition tape for an “Untitled Fantasy TV Drama” dated September 2010.

Heck yeah, we’re getting a Thrones/HTTYD crossover while waiting for the final installment of both franchises. Clearly, Harington is no match for the Night Fury, who repeatedly knocks his foe down and doesn’t know how to feel about that puny sword. Toothless eventually shows affection for his prospective co-star before descending into puppy-dog terror mode, and their joyous interplay may distract fans who are attempting to predict who lives (probably no one but Toothless), who dies (likely everyone else), and whether dragons can co-exist, long-term, with humans (get your tissues ready).

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World arrives in theaters on March 1, 2019, and Game Of Thrones Season 8 hits HBO in April 2019. Both may bring tears and trauma, but it’s gonna be a solid year for the dragon contingent.