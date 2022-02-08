Kristen Dunst and Jesse Plemons should both have been nominated for Oscars long ago, her for Dick or Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and him for I’m Thinking of Ending Things or Game Night. If his line reading of “how can that be profitable for Frito-Lay?” isn’t award-worthy, I don’t know what is. But the Academy made up for lost time by nominating the real-life couple for their performances in The Power of the Dog.

Dunst is up for Best Supporting Actress alongside Jesse Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Judi Dench (Belfast), and Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), while Plemons will compete against Ciarán Hinds (Belfast), Troy Kotsur (CODA), J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), and Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) for Best Supporting Actor. The Power of the Dog was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay, among other categories.

Dunst and Plemons met on the set of FX’s Fargo and started dating in 2016; they got engaged in 2017 and have two kids together. “I knew that she would be in my life for a long time,” the Friday Night Lights star told the New York Times about Dunst. She added, “We laugh about the fact that we were two child actors, and we both made it out OK.”

They’re more than OK: they (and Penelope Cruz for Parallel Mothers and Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos!) are an Oscar-nominated couple.

