plemons dunst
Getty Image
Movies

Kristen Dunst And Jesse Plemons Are Now An Oscar-Nominated Couple, And Everyone Is Thrilled

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Kristen Dunst and Jesse Plemons should both have been nominated for Oscars long ago, her for Dick or Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and him for I’m Thinking of Ending Things or Game Night. If his line reading of “how can that be profitable for Frito-Lay?” isn’t award-worthy, I don’t know what is. But the Academy made up for lost time by nominating the real-life couple for their performances in The Power of the Dog.

Dunst is up for Best Supporting Actress alongside Jesse Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Judi Dench (Belfast), and Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), while Plemons will compete against Ciarán Hinds (Belfast), Troy Kotsur (CODA), J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), and Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) for Best Supporting Actor. The Power of the Dog was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay, among other categories.

Dunst and Plemons met on the set of FX’s Fargo and started dating in 2016; they got engaged in 2017 and have two kids together. “I knew that she would be in my life for a long time,” the Friday Night Lights star told the New York Times about Dunst. She added, “We laugh about the fact that we were two child actors, and we both made it out OK.”

They’re more than OK: they (and Penelope Cruz for Parallel Mothers and Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos!) are an Oscar-nominated couple.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Whiskey Podcasts You Should Add To Your Listening Queue
by: Twitter
Amber Mark’s Leap Of Faith Grants Her Happiness Again On The Riveting ‘Three Dimensions Deep’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In February 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
×