Most people know that adorable Hollywood couple Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons met on the set of Fargo‘s second season, but what they don’t know is how the two fell in love.

In a New York Times profile on Plemons ahead of his lead role in Charlie Kaufman’s I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Kyle Buchanan talked to Dunst about their relationship. It turns out the co-stars formed a bond over their early careers as child actors, which only strengthened while doing late-night line readings for Fargo. While the profile only lightly touches on the couple, Buchanan shared a follow-up tweet that features Dunst’s full description of falling in love with Plemons, and how the two took it slow to avoid the all-too-common pitfall of fleeting on-set romances.

After praising Plemons’ credentials as a “true blue actor” who isn’t “pompous,” Dunst opened up about how she knew he’d be in her life forever as they continued to stay a touch after Fargo ended production.

“It was one of those connections where you just know,” Dunst said in the screencapped notes from Buchanan. “But we’re also very respectful people and were mindful of the fact that we were working together intensely. After we were done with the show, we’d FaceTime now and then, and I just missed him. I missed being around him. And he did, too. We didn’t get together until the following March, when we’d had the time to realize how much we missed each other and how much we wanted to be in each others’ lives.”

The couple has remained together since 2016 and welcomed a son, Ennis Howard Plemons, in 2018.

You can read the full transcription of Dunst describing falling in love with Plemons below:

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons met while making Fargo, but they didn’t get together right away. I asked her to describe how they fell in love. https://t.co/4WBszLU7bB pic.twitter.com/sqoevMflWz — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) September 3, 2020

