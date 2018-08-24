Columbia Pictures

In Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, Cameron Diaz sneaks into the “boys” bathroom, where she lowers her Spider-Man underwear to pee and ends up breaking the stall. You should not expect similar toilet-based hijinks in the Charlie’s Angels reboot, directed by Elizabeth Banks. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kristen Stewart, who will star in the film along with Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, praised the existing Charlie’s Angels movies, but she clarified that “we are not trying to do an impression” of them.

“It is not maybe everyone’s immediate response that it would be, like, something we would have to see again because the one I grew up with was so much fun, and you know, the re-imagining is so grounded and well intentioned and really shows the way women can work together now,” the Personal Shopper actress said. “It tries to be warm and funny, but it lacks a kitch element that we have seen before that works so well.” So… no Tom Green then?

Lucy Liu, who starred in the McG-directed films with Diaz and Drew Barrymore, recently gave her blessing to the reboot (which focuses on a new generation of Angels working for the unseen Charlie). “It’s like Sherlock Holmes. The material in itself is a very different type of literature, and it’s not necessarily literature,” she said. “But it is something that people keep coming back to and they’re drawn to. That’s something that needs to be explored and if it needs to be explored on all different levels, then it should be. It will only be a more positive result for women.” Here’s an idea: with respect to the late John Forsythe, make Liu the new Charlie. She’s a very inspiring leader.

Charlie’s Angels comes out September 27, 2019.

(Via Entertainment Tonight)