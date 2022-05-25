Kristen Stewart has done what not many are able to do: successfully leveled up from brooding teen movie actress to an actual movie star in the span of just a few years (OK, maybe Robert Pattinson did it too, depending on who you ask). After the Spencer buzz and the highly-anticipated/generally unsettling upcoming movie Crimes of the Future, it seems like the actress has finally found her footing, so the next project on her roster will be a new one: directing!

The Twilight star has been attached to direct an adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch’s novel The Chronology of Water for several years, though it only recently began taking shape. Stewart told IndieWire that she is planning on making the movie this year. “If I don’t make this movie before the end of the year, I’ll die,” Stewart dramatically said while at Cannes Film Festival. Someone, please make this movie happen.

Stewart has allegedly had issues securing financing for the film, which she intends to shoot with a small crew along the Oregon coast. Maybe if she adds a character with ears on his forehead, her pal Cronenberg can fund it for her. Just a thought!

Several lifetimes ago in 2018, Stewart excitedly announced she picked up the project because she felt so deeply inspired by Yuknaitch’s life and story. “My only goal is just to finish the screenplay and hire a really spectacular actor: I’m going to write the best f*cking female role,” she said. “I’m going to write a role that I want so badly but that I’m not going to play.” The role has been under wraps but was allegedly cast earlier this year.

As for actually watching movies, Stewart made a surprising comment: “To be honest, I prefer links,” she said, implying that she doesn’t actually like to go to theaters. “I have a great projector.”

