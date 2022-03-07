People react differently to receiving their first Oscar nomination. For Kirsten Dunst, it involved a lot of screaming. Kristen Stewart, meanwhile, responded a little differently. When the Twilight alum scored a Best Actress nom for Spencer, in which she plays out a few stressful days in the life of the late Princess Di, she didn’t go hog-wild. Instead, she hit the golf course.

While attending the weekend’s Independent Spirit Awards, Stewart spoke to Variety (as caught by People) about how she celebrated her first Oscar nod. Instead of freaking out or partying, she simply rounded up some colleagues, plus her fiancée Dylan Meyer, and broke out the clubs.

“I went with my girls at Neon [the distributors of Spencer] and played nine holes in Los Feliz,” Stewart revealed. “We all became really good friends, so we were just like, ‘Let’s go hit some balls into small holes.’ ”

Stewart has been a critics’ darling for ages now. And she’s won plenty of awards. She even has a César, the French Oscar, which she nabbed playing opposite Juliette Binoche in Clouds of Sils Maria. So perhaps getting Oscar-nominated isn’t as big a deal as it would be otherwise. Or maybe she just likes golf.

That said, Stewart did admit she was “stunned” when she found out, and that even now she’s still “sort of floating around” about the whole thing. “Little kids have little fantasies in their heads … but, obviously, I didn’t start making movies to be an Oscar nominee,” Stewart added. “I bet as a little guy, I was probably like, ‘Yeah, if you’re going to do something, you should do it right.’ But now, I can’t believe it.”

(Via Variety and People)