Since the merciful end of the Twilight franchise, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have gone on similar career paths. They’ve both, against all odds, turned into acclaimed indie actors with stunning performances in Clouds of Sils Maria and Personal Shopper for Stewart and The Lost City of Z, Damsel, and High Life for Pattinson. But they both can’t quit franchise films, either: Pattinson was recently named the next Batman, while Stewart is one of the three Angels, along with Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, in the Elizabeth Banks-directed Charlie’s Angels reboot. But you know what’s better three Angels? Four Bosleys, played by Banks, Sam Claflin, Djimon Hounsou, and Patrick Stewart.

Watch the trailer above. Here’s the official plot summary:

In Elizabeth Banks’ bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. With the world’s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere.

Charlie’s Angels, which also stars Noah Centineo and features a song from Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey, comes out on November 15.