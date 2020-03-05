Thanks to Marvel locking down secrets tighter than the CIA, not much is known about The Eternals except that for the cast, including an insanely ripped Kumail Nanjiani, so what more do you need? However, the Little America star clearly got the go-ahead to shed some light on the upcoming film with Deadline’s New Hollywood podcast and MCU fans now have some tasty morsels to chew on before The Eternals hits theaters in November 2020.

Via Comic Book, Nunjiani has offered an explanation for why production on The Eternals has been noticeably different (far less green screen) than other Marvel movies:

Set photos from Eternals have showed off relatively few green screen shots, though, suggesting perhaps that much of the movie will use natural environments to tell the story of the ancient, cosmic beings. Little is known about the film yet, but given that the characters have been living in secret on Earth for centuries, it could give plenty of opportunities to use sets a lot less involved than the space-scapes needed for movies like Captain Marvel, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. “It looks beautiful and it’s all mostly practical,” Nanjiani said during a recent interview. “Like, we didn’t do very much green screen at all.”

Nunjiani also dropped some tidbits about his character Kingo. In the comics, Kingo is a cosmically powerful samurai like his fellow Eternals, but he prefers using traditional Japanese fighting methods instead of his god-like powers. The movie sounds like it will go a different direction:

“My character, for instance, is like ‘OK we’re supposed to keep a low profile, no one should know.’ So I become a Bollywood movie star, that’s my secret identity. We’re supposed to keep quiet and I’ve become the biggest Bollywood movie star,” Nanjiani explained.

As for the movie’s official synopsis, again, Marvel is playing things close to the chest, but just check out that star-studded cast:

Marvel Studios’ The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants. The outstanding ensemble cast include Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as the cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the aloof loner Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harrington was cast as Dane Whitman.

There have you it. Super gorgeous aliens hiding on earth preparing do battle with other maybe not-so-gorgeous secret aliens. Marvel, baby!

(Via Deadline, Comic Book, Marvel)