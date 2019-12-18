The first time I saw the now-internet famous photos of Kumail Nanjiani’s ripped physique, I assumed they were fake. An elaborate Photoshop from a SpongeBob fan, perhaps. But nope, they’re real: Kumail really did that. “I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are,” the Silicon Valley star wrote on Instagram before revealing that he wanted to “transform how I looked” after booking a role in The Eternals. One of Nanjiani’s Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars was skeptical of muscles at first, too.
“I was like: ‘Are these for real?!!’ Yes they are!” Salma Hayek wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of herself in disbelief of Nanjiani’s bicep. Which, same.
Emily V. Gordon, Nanjiani’s The Big Sick co-writer and wife, also took to social media to discuss her husband’s new look. “He’s super buff but he’s also still super this guy: a horrifically focused gamer and the best cat lap. And if you don’t know what I’m talking about, please go to [Kumail’s] Instagram,” she wrote. His trainer Grant Roberts chimed in as well on Instagram, where he answered how he pulled off such a transformation: “He did it the way anyone can… hard work, dedication, and a desire to learn.”
It helps to have “the biggest studio in the world” paying for everything, but point taken.
My client / friend @Kumailn is trending today :) I greatly appreciate the shout out from his post and have now been asked a thousand times how he did it. He did it the way anyone can… hard work, dedication and a desire to learn. Kumail walked into my gym in January of this year and 9 months later following optimum nutrition and training unveiled his new superhero body to begin filming the @marvelstudios @theeternalsmovieofficial He has maintained his camera ready physique and today released the photos of his transformation and I couldn’t be prouder of him. I’d be happy to answer any questions you all may have but let me start by saying the key element before beginning any transformation is establishing a realistic goal. It’s called a lifestyle for a reason – something you can, will and want to continue for the rest of your life. It does not require starving yourself or working out for hours upon hours every day but it does take discipline and the ability to push yourself and continue to find new limits. Working out and nutrition should empower and energize you if it doesn’t you are doing it wrong. 💪I
(Via Instagram)