It’s simple, really: Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is not Kaley Cuoco’s Harley Quinn is not Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn is not Kevin Smith’s daughter’s Harley Quinn. They are legally distinct Harley Quinns, but they are looking out for each other. There was never any feud between Robbie and Cuoco after HBO Max’s Harley Quinn premiered, and the Birds of Prey star has given her support to Lady Gaga’s Harley in Joker: Folie à Deux.

“It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters the way, like, Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor. Someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth,” Robbie told MTV News’ Josh Horowitz when asked about the “Shallow” singer starring in the Joker sequel. She continued:

“I feel like, in not so many cases, are there female characters – Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honored to do. I was like, ‘Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.’ It’s such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”

Joker: Folie à Deux also stars Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker, who is not Jared Leto’s Joker who is not Jack Nicholson’s Joker who is not Mark Hamill’s Joker who is not…

You can watch the MTV News interview below.

(Via MTV News)