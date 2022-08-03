The Joker sequel has locked down a release date. Despite the apparent chaos at Warner Bros. Discovery following the cancellation of Batgirl (and rumblings of HBO Max’s fate hanging in the balance), the new regime has emphasized a commitment to theatrical releases. After Joker broke a billion dollars in global box office on a relatively small budget, naturally, Warner Bros. has been itching for a sequel, which was confirmed back in June.

According to Deadline, Joker: Folie à deux is set to hit theaters on October 24, 2024 and will reportedly begin production this December. Joaquin Phoenix will reprise his role, and there has been talks of Lady Gaga joining the film as a new version of Harley Quinn. Oh, and also, the sequel might be a musical.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

Details on her character are being kept under wraps, but Joker is known for his on-off abusive relationship with Harley Quinn, his psychiatrist at the Arkham Asylum mental institution who falls in love with him and becomes his sidekick and partner in crime. It is unclear whether Phillips and company are using other DC characters or striking out on their own, as they did in many instances with the first movie.

The Joker: Folie à deux release date does reaffirm Warner Bros. Discovery’s commitment to focusing on theatrical releases as it attempts to figure out what to do with its struggling DC Comics films. Granted, the studio has had successes with Joker, The Batman, and Aquaman, but nowhere at the consistent level of Marvel. Reportedly, CEO David Zaslav is making moves to overhaul DC Films, and things are clearly getting interesting on that front following the shelving of Batgirl.

(Via Deadline)