Arthur Fleck, the troubled loner Joaquin Phoenix played in the mega-hit sorta-spinoff Joker, was sad and single the first we saw him. In its sequel, though, he has himself a girlfriend: Looks like Joker: Folie-à-Deux is going to tell the story about how the clown that fights Batman seduced Dr. Harleen Quinn, played by Lady Gaga, while in Arkham Asylum. And for Valentine’s Day, director Todd Phillips decided to show a first look at the two love birds.

It’s not much: just a dark picture of Phoenix’s Arthur looking emotional, with what could either be makeup or blood on his cheek. Gaga’s future Harley Quinn holds his face, staring at him in shock or horror or both.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” Phillips wrote in the caption.

Folie à Deux started filming back in December, and while details are currently unknown, its got a pretty great supporting cast. On top of a returning Zazie Beetz, as the neighbor with whom Arthur was infatuated, there’s Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener, who are both always welcome. For Gaga, it will be her first film since doing an Italian accent in House of Gucci, in which she acted opposite another person who’s played the Joker, Jared Leto. Meanwhile, she has the full support of another big screen Harley Quinn: Margot Robbie.

