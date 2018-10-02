Warner Bros./Sony

The biggest October box office opening of all-time belongs to Gravity, which pulled in $55.7 million during its first three days of release in 2013. If early projections hold, Sandra Bullock and George Clooney will be usurped by the walking, slurping tongue that is Venom. The Tom Hardy-starring film is expected to make $60-$70 million this weekend, which would not only shatter the previous record, but also overshadow the forecasted box office total for the other big release this week. Deadline reported that a “mid to high $20Ms start is the sweet spot right now” for A Star Is Born, but that was two weeks ago.

Since then, the musical-drama, a remake of a remake of a remake, has become a meme sensation, with sparkling reviews (95 percent “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes); deafening Best Picture buzz; and A-listers Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (and, um, Andrew Dice Clay) making the promotional rounds. The opening weekend gap between the films has likely closed since mid-September, especially now that the largely-negative first reactions to Venom are out. (It probably didn’t help that star Tom Hardy said his “favorite 40 minutes” of scenes didn’t make the final cut. And that he wishes it was rated R, not PG-13.)

Venom is still a superhero movie, though, and superhero movies reign supreme at the box office, which is one of the reasons why Lady Gaga stans are reportedly trying to sabotage Venom‘s opening weekend. “Just got back from seeing #Venom in theatre .. So disappointed. Lots of democrat nonsense, pushing LGBT agenda down throat too. Disgusted. I can’t believe I am saying this but I might have to take the kids to see #AStarIsBorn tomorrow to make up for the terrible night. Very sad,” one odds-on fake tweet reads, while another goes, “Just got back from seeing #Venom⁠ in theatre .. So disappointed. Lots of democrat nonsense, pushing LGBT agenda down throat too. Disgusted. I can’t believe I am saying this but I might have to take the kids to see #AStarIsBorn⁠ ⁠tomorrow to make up for the terrible night. Very sad.” Sensing a trend yet?

Just got back from seeing #Venom in theatre .. So disappointed. Lots of democrat nonsense, pushing LGBT agenda down throat too. Disgusted. I can’t believe I am saying this but I might have to take the kids to see #AStarIsBorn tomorrow to make up for the terrible night. Very sad.. — william 🕷 (@Yves__new) October 2, 2018

Just got back from seeing #Venom⁠ in theatre..So disappointed. Lots of democrat nonsense, pushing LGBT agenda down throat too.Disgusted. I can’t believe I am saying this but I might have to take the kids to see #AStarIsBorn⁠ ⁠tomorrow to make up for the terrible night.very sad — SinB’s No.1 (@SinBDaily) October 2, 2018