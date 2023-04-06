‘John Wick’ Star Lance Reddick’s Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed

Actor Lance Reddick died on March 17, days before the release of one of his final films, John Wick: Chapter 4, but the cause of death wasn’t revealed at the time. It has now: TMZ reports that the beloved The Wire and Fringe star died of “Ischemic Heart Disease as well as Atherosclerotic Coronary Artery Disease. The death certificate also states Reddick was to be cremated.”

Reddick was found dead at his Studio City home on March 17. At the time, law enforcement sources said his death appeared to be of natural causes. We know Lance’s wife, Stephanie, was the one who dialed 911 after finding him collapsed in the backyard.

At the John Wick: Chapter 4 premiere, Keanu Reeves remembered Reddick as a “beautiful, special person. [He] was a person of dignity and grace. I just feel really honored and grateful that I had a chance to have met him and worked with him.”

Reeves, in a statement with John Wick director Chad Stahelski, also called his co-star a “consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

(Via TMZ)