While promoting his new Netflix movie The Ice Road, Laurence Fishburne has confirmed that he’s reprising his role of The Bowery King for John Wick 4. Considering that Fishburne was the last character that Keanu Reeves’ supremely pissed character spoke to during the final moments of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and it sure seemed like the two were about to wreak some havoc, yet there was never a guarantee that Fishburne would return. Case in point: He wasn’t invited back to The Matrix 4, and the dude’s Morpheus.

However, the Wick films have had no trouble bringing back Fishburne, and he’s even had a look at the script for the highly anticipated fourth installment, which he says will start shooting in Berlin later this year. Via Collider:

“I read the script. It’s really, really cool. As much as it’s the same world as the other three films, it’s just deeper. It’s much deeper in terms of the code of the assassin and the relationship that he has with one character in particular who I think Mr. Watanabe is playing… is really the heart and soul of it.”

As Collider notes, Watanabe is not a reference to actor but Ken Watanabe, but is actually the name of a character that will have a special connection to Reeves’ Wick. That character is most likely being played by IP Man and Rogue One star Donnie Yen, who recently joined the cast of John Wick 4 as an “old friend” of Reeves’ assassin.

