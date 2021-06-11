Lionsgate
Movies

Laurence Fishburne Confirms His ‘John Wick 4’ Involvement, Which Goes ‘Much Deeper’ Into The Assassin’s Code

by:

While promoting his new Netflix movie The Ice Road, Laurence Fishburne has confirmed that he’s reprising his role of The Bowery King for John Wick 4. Considering that Fishburne was the last character that Keanu Reeves’ supremely pissed character spoke to during the final moments of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and it sure seemed like the two were about to wreak some havoc, yet there was never a guarantee that Fishburne would return. Case in point: He wasn’t invited back to The Matrix 4, and the dude’s Morpheus.

However, the Wick films have had no trouble bringing back Fishburne, and he’s even had a look at the script for the highly anticipated fourth installment, which he says will start shooting in Berlin later this year. Via Collider:

“I read the script. It’s really, really cool. As much as it’s the same world as the other three films, it’s just deeper. It’s much deeper in terms of the code of the assassin and the relationship that he has with one character in particular who I think Mr. Watanabe is playing… is really the heart and soul of it.”

As Collider notes, Watanabe is not a reference to actor but Ken Watanabe, but is actually the name of a character that will have a special connection to Reeves’ Wick. That character is most likely being played by IP Man and Rogue One star Donnie Yen, who recently joined the cast of John Wick 4 as an “old friend” of Reeves’ assassin.

(Via Collider)

Topics: #Keanu ReevesTags: , ,

Promoted Content

Listen To This
The Best Bon Iver Songs, Ranked
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×