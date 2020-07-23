Thandie Newton’s recent gloves-off interview about working with Tom Cruise (and not being thrilled about the experience) caught the eye of Scientology critic Leah Remini. The Scientology and the Aftermath host comes by her stance on the organization honestly, given that she’s not merely a critic but an ex-Scientologist. She’s also a former second-generation member, who was born into L. Ron Hubbard’s organization, which has been the subject of many allegations of human rights violations over the years.

To briefly recap on the Newton front, the Westworld actress previously spoke with Vulture about being “scared” of Cruise on the set of Mission: Impossible 2. Overall, she considered the experience a “nightmare,” in which she was the main recipient of energy from a “stressed” and “frustrated” Cruise, who she said also gave out Scientology paraphernalia (recruiting materials) as gifts to cast and crew. Overall, it is safe to say that Newton (who did concede that she doesn’t think Cruise is “terrible,” just very intimidating) is happy to have that part of her career in the rear view mirror.

Remini, who spoke at length with The Daily Beast about her distaste for Cruise (and his fronting of Scientology), found satisfaction in seeing Newton speak her mind:

“That takes huge balls to do what she did, and if more people speak out in that way, and be brave enough to do so, I think we might get somewhere. Tom has gotten away with being this ‘nice guy,’ because that’s what Scientology policy says — to create good PR in the world and make those ‘good actions’ known. But if you actually look at his actions, they’re not consistent.”

Remini didn’t stop there. She described how Scientology officials pushed back when she (during her membership) asked why Cruise was “the poster child” for the organization while he was jumping on Oprah’s couch and blasting psychiatry. Remini said that, for her effort, she was reprimanded “because Tom Cruise is considered a messiah in Scientology,” and she counters that Tom’s not “this super-nice guy” like people believe. Remini also calls Cruise “irrelevant,” other than Mission: Impossible, which isn’t true, but it’s clear that the animosity won’t be fading on either side of this issue.

After she broke away from Scientology in 2013, Remini published a bestselling memoir (Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology) and also hosted three seasons of the Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath A&E docuseries, which landed the 2017 Emmy for Outstanding Informational Series or Special. She also recently celebrated the filing rape charges against Danny Masterson while declaring, “This is just the beginning. Scientology, your days of getting away with it is coming to an end!”

(Via The Daily Beast)