Two years after it was officially announced, Legally Blonde 3 is getting a significant makeover in the writing department. Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor are set to deliver an “entirely new fresh spin” on the film. Reese Witherspoon is still attached to star as Elle Woods, as the actress teased in 2018 with a character-appropriate Instagram post.

As Deadline reports, Kaling and Goor make quite the all-star team to get Legally Blonde 3 back on track. As both an actor and writer, Kaling delivered such hits as The Mindy Project TV series and Late Night for Amazon films. Goor also has an impressive track record co-creating Brooklyn Nine-Nine, writing and producing Parks and Recreation and scoring Emmys for his work on The Daily Show and Late Night With Conan O’Brien.

Kaling also weighed in on the latest news with a “bend and snap” reference to the franchise.

So excited to be reunited with my friends @ReeseW, Lauren Neustadter and @djgoor to work on this movie. Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people! https://t.co/zOC3WCckjN via @Deadline — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 19, 2020

Released in 2001, Legally Blonde catapulted Reese Witherspoon into the A-list thanks to her bubbly, yet girl-power infused performance as a young socialite who works her way into Harvard to become a high-powered attorney. The film became an instant classic, and Jennifer Lopez recently gushed to Witherspoon on Instagram Live about how much she loved sharing the film with her kids as a fun quarantine watch. Via E! News:

“Oh, my god, we watched Legally Blonde the other day,” Jennifer raved. “Literally, like, four days ago. Oh, my god, I forgot—I can’t believe I didn’t tell you. They loved it. Loved it. It was so much fun. You were so amazing in that. It’s so great. And then, my daughter’s like, ‘I want to know what happens to her.’ And I said, ‘There’s a 2 and a 3, I believe.'” Excited to hear that her children were fans of the film, Reese chimed in, “Well, no, there’s a 2 but I’m thinking we might be working on a 3.”

Now that Kaling and Goor are locked in as writers, we’re guessing J-Lo’s daughter is gonna be happy to hear that the third movie is back on track.

