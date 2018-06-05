Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Since 2014, when the unexpectedly heartwarming and hilarious The Lego Movie came out, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have only directed other movie: 22 Jump Street. They were supposed to be behind the camera for Solo: A Star Wars Story, but, well, y’know. Luckily for them, they’re returning to a world they know well, Bricksburg, where they can rely on improv as much as they want. It helps that Chris Pratt, Will Arnett, Alison Brie, Elizabeth Banks, and Channing Tatum are all back for the Mad Max: Fury Road-indebted The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, which takes place five years after the original, in addition to newcomers Stephanie Beatriz and Tiffany Haddish.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part reunites the heroes of Bricksburg in an all new action-packed adventure to save their beloved city. It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are facing a huge new threat: Lego DUPLO invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild. The battle to defeat them and restore harmony to the Lego universe will take Emmet, Lucy, Batman, and their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds, including a strange galaxy where everything is a musical. It will test their courage, creativity and Master Building skills, and reveal just how special they really are.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part opens on February 8, 2019.