Anticipation for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, like every other Quentin Tarantino film, is running so high that a “first look” image has been sitting atop many cinephiles’ wish lists. The film is in full production swing, and generally speaking, Tarantino sets are pretty locked down as far as cell phone access goes. However, Leonardo DiCaprio must have received the green light to Instagram a photo of himself and Brad Pitt in all their 1969-costumed glory.

The two actors certainly have the era’s look down. DiCaprio and Pitt play Rick Dalton (an ex-Western star who’s struggling for roles) and Cliff Booth (Dalton’s stunt double), respectively. Dalton’s neighbor happens to be Sharon Tate, and the film weaves a Pulp Fiction-esque tapestry of the events leading up to the notorious Charles Manson murders.

The film, which is jam-packed with an overflowing ensemble that includes Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Luke Perry, Tim Roth, Dakota Fanning, Michael Madsen, and (maybe) Timothy Olyphant, has been criticized for a straight-up lack of diversity during the casting process. However, Collider recently reported that Tarantino’s still looking to cast an Asian actor for the Bruce Lee role, although there’s been no definitive developments on that end.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is scheduled for an August 2019 release.