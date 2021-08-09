Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg didn’t waste any spare words while reacting to the UN’s new climate report. More specifically, that would be the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issuing a number of warnings, including all-important ocean circulation that’s deteriorating, which poses an acute danger to the Gulf Stream. That last detail (that there’s something “off” lately with the Gulf Stream) comes as little news to anyone who lives in a state that’s usually tornado prone but has watched many of those storms largely shift toward eastern states. And this IPCC report is also why you’re seeing “code red for humanity” splashed across many news outlets on this Monday.

Many well-known voices (even those that seem unlikely to weigh in) like Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane have spoken of this report. On Twitter, MacFarlane tweeted about “damning evidence” about mankind’s disastrous effect on the climate. Well, the foremost climate activist on planet Earth (Greta Thunberg) has now added her voice to the chorus. On Twitter, she wrote, “The new IPCC report contains no real surprises. It confirms what we already know from thousands previous studies and reports – that we are in an emergency. It’s a solid (but cautious) summary of the current best available science.” She also warned that humanity must “be brave and take decisions based on the scientific evidence provided in these reports.” As Greta points out, “We can still avoid the worst consequences, but not if we continue like today, and not without treating the crisis like a crisis.”

The new IPCC report contains no real surprises. It confirms what we already know from thousands previous studies and reports – that we are in an emergency. It’s a solid (but cautious) summary of the current best available science. 1/2 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 9, 2021

It doesn't tell us what to do. It is up to us to be brave and take decisions based on the scientific evidence provided in these reports. We can still avoid the worst consequences, but not if we continue like today, and not without treating the crisis like a crisis. 2/2 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 9, 2021

Hopefully, the IPPC report could prompt true policy change, so that mankind can curtail its addiction to emitting greenhouse gases like there’s no tomorrow. Meanwhile, Greta has also appeared on the cover of Vogue Scandanavia‘s first issue, in which she poses with a horse and also dresses down the fashion industry for contributing to the current climate and ecological crises while using labels like “sustainable.” She labels such tactics as “greenwash.” Oh boy.

The fashion industry is a huge contributor to the climate-and ecological emergency, not to mention its impact on the countless workers and communities who are being exploited around the world in order for some to enjoy fast fashion that many treat as disposables. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/pZirCE1uci — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 8, 2021

Many make it look as if the fashion industry is starting to take responsibility, spending fantasy amounts on campaigns portraying themselves as ”sustainable”, ”ethical”, ”green”, ”climate neutral” or ”fair”. But let’s be clear: This is almost never anything but pure greenwash.2/3 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 8, 2021