Does Disney‘s Lilo & Stitch need a live-action remake? No, probably not. The 2002 animated film is excellent as is. But will I be first in line to see the remake because that’s how much I love Stitch, so much so that I named one of my cats after Experiment 626? You better believe it.

On Friday at D23, Disney revealed the first look at CGI Stitch from the remake. He’s extremely cute and mischievous, which is kind of Stitch’s whole deal. That, and loving Elvis songs (they should have gotten Austin Butler to voice him; instead it’s Chris Sanders returning from the original film). Check it out:

The Lilo & Stitch remake is directed by Oscar-nominated Marcel the Shell With Shoes On filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp and written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright. The cast includes Maia Kealoha as Lilo, Sydney Agudong as Nani, Zach Galifianakis as Dr. Jumba Jookiba, Billy Magnussen as Agent Pleakley, Kaipo Dudoit as David Kawena, and Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles.