Wiseau Films

Tommy Wiseau‘s film with the passion of Tennessee Williams is Broadway bound and it has Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda bringing this dream to life. The only catch? Said musical only exists for one day only and that day is April Fool’s Day. You’re tearing us apart with your part in friendly pranks, Lin-Manuel Miranda!

The Tony magnet shared a sly gag crafted by Ashley Van Buren and TheaterMania proclaiming a Lin-Manuel Miranda spin on Tommy Wiseau’s notorious cinematic curio was debuting tonight. Not only that, but it boasted Mark Rylance as Johnny, Lil Sweet himself Justin Guarini as Mark and most tantalizingly of all… Patti LuPone poised to give a spectacular performance as Claudette.

EXCLUSIVE: We have the official cast and song list for @Lin_Manuel's TOMMY WISEAU'S THE ROOM: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL → https://t.co/QCVUVGzdzZ pic.twitter.com/2hX3Xvxsjz — TheaterMania (@theatermania) April 1, 2018

This is all VERY premature, we’ll try it out of town in San Francisco. https://t.co/kiyzHrqmho — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 1, 2018

The prank earned a glowing endorsement from Miranda beyond passing the prospect of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tommy Wiseau’s The Room: The Broadway Musical along to his fans, Miranda shared his The Room bona fides. (Not pictured: Spoons or footballs, which is perfectly alright.)

“So this was a great joke and all (WELL DONE @theatermania & @avb I take no credit) but WE REALLY DID watch The Room while workshopping Hamilton at Vassar,” he tweeted while showing off the visual evidence.

So this was a great joke and all (WELL DONE @theatermania & @avb I take no credit)

but WE REALLY DID watch The Room while workshopping Hamilton at Vassar. Look: pic.twitter.com/uVjNKWEpcN — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 1, 2018

Sadly, we’ll never get to hear such floated showstopping numbers as “Cheep, Cheep, Cheep (The Chicken Song),” “Whatever Happened to My Cancer” and “The Candles, the Music, the Sexy Dress (Loverboy).” Geez, April Fool’s Day can be heartbreaking sometimes.