Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Tearing Us Apart With This ‘The Room’ Broadway Musical April Fools Gag

Trending Writer
04.01.18

Wiseau Films

Tommy Wiseau‘s film with the passion of Tennessee Williams is Broadway bound and it has Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda bringing this dream to life. The only catch? Said musical only exists for one day only and that day is April Fool’s Day. You’re tearing us apart with your part in friendly pranks, Lin-Manuel Miranda!

The Tony magnet shared a sly gag crafted by Ashley Van Buren and TheaterMania proclaiming a Lin-Manuel Miranda spin on Tommy Wiseau’s notorious cinematic curio was debuting tonight. Not only that, but it boasted Mark Rylance as Johnny, Lil Sweet himself Justin Guarini as Mark and most tantalizingly of all… Patti LuPone poised to give a spectacular performance as Claudette.

The prank earned a glowing endorsement from Miranda beyond passing the prospect of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tommy Wiseau’s The Room: The Broadway Musical along to his fans, Miranda shared his The Room bona fides. (Not pictured: Spoons or footballs, which is perfectly alright.)

“So this was a great joke and all (WELL DONE @theatermania & @avb I take no credit) but WE REALLY DID watch The Room while workshopping Hamilton at Vassar,” he tweeted while showing off the visual evidence.

Sadly, we’ll never get to hear such floated showstopping numbers as “Cheep, Cheep, Cheep (The Chicken Song),” “Whatever Happened to My Cancer” and “The Candles, the Music, the Sexy Dress (Loverboy).” Geez, April Fool’s Day can be heartbreaking sometimes.

Around The Web

TAGSBroadwaylin-manuel mirandaTHE ROOMTOMMY WISEAU

The RX

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 4 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 week ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP