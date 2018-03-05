Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Most of the big award shows — Oscars, Golden Globes, Grammys, etc. — have one bit or joke that you’ll remember years later. Sometimes, because of how much it flops; other times, because Phantom Thread won as many jet skis as Oscars. But there’s one excellent award show joke that I’ll never forget. It was at the 2015 Emmy Awards and while grabbing the legs of a giant trophy, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star and host Andy Samberg said, “Here’s my impression of the last season of Girls…” He then proceeded to motorboat the statue.

Samberg is very good at award shows, which is why it’s such a shame that a Lonely Island video was cut from last night’s Oscars.

“We were asked to write a song for this year’s Academy Awards,” the comedy troupe (made up of Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone) wrote. “Unfortunately, it wasn’t chosen because it was ‘financially and logistically impossible,’ so for fun we thought we’d share the rough storyboards of what would have been a fully shot, star-studded music video of exorbitant cost.” The video uploaded to YouTube is cheap — it’s photos, rather than actual footage — because the actual production would have been comically expensive with cameos from Thor, Wonder Woman, Pennywise, Lady Bird, Dominic Toretto, and the Chrises (Pine, Evans, Hemsworth, Pratt, and… Rock?). Also, Michael Fassbender asks, “And why not The Snowman?” which, same.

First, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping isn’t nominated for Best Picture, and now The Lonely Island’s song gets cut. The world is not fair.