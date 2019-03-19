Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Following her turn as an international pop star, Natalie Portman’s completely switching gears. In Lucy In The Sky, she plays an astronaut struggling to cope with life on earth following a transcendent voyage into space. It’s the type of dilemma that inspires multiple come-back-to-earth puns, but it’s clear that Lucy Cola’s not doing well, despite her insistence otherwise. Upon returning to mundane life on our dull planet, she enters into an affair with one of her space colleagues (Jon Hamm), after they go bowling with a ball that resembles Earth. (So many metaphors abound.)

Since Deadpool 2 breakout Zazie Beetz is (deservedly) in everything these days, we catch a glimpse of her all suited up as well. This trailer is trippy albeit somewhat depressing, but the film will see Fargo and Legion series creator Noah Hawley (who’s also the rumored Doctor Doom director) make a flight to the big screen. From the film’s synopsis:

The film centers on a married astronaut who returns to Earth after a mission and begins an affair with a fellow astronaut. She heads into a downward spiral as she loses her connection to her family — a condition that can afflict those who spend a long time in space — and when her lover beings another affair with an astronaut trainee, the bottom drops out.

Lucy In The Sky will arrive sometime in late 2019.