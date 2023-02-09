Luther knows what the people want: Idris Elba in a great coat. The only thing better than that? Idris Elba in a great coat… on the big screen! Luther: The Fallen Sun, the film continuation of the crime drama series, finds The Wire star reprising his role as John Luther, who breaks out of prison to find David Robey, a “tech billionaire moonlighting as a serial killer” played by Andy Serkis. He probably won’t give a stirring monologue like he did on Andor, but he will be an utter creep who haunts Luther. The man’s got range.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

In Luther: The Fallen Sun — an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film — a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary. The film also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk.

Luther: The Fallen Sun, which was directed by Jamie Payne and written by Neil Cross, opens in select theaters on February 24 before hitting Netflix on March 10.