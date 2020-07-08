Idris Elba Says A ‘Luther’ Movie Is ‘This Close’ To Finally Happening

While promoting his latest series The Long Run, Idris Elba gave Luther fans a glimmer of hope that the gruff British detective will return to take down another round of ruthless killers. Only this time, it won’t be on the small screen.

After initially ducking a question about the future of the series and denying that there are any “formal plans,” Elba revealed to Sky News that he’s adamant about making a Luther movie a reality, and according to the actor, the chances are looking very good.

“I’ve made it very clear that I’d like to see Luther come back as a film” Elba said. “And I can tell you this, that we are this close to making a film of Luther.”

This isn’t the first time the actor has hinted at his theatrical ambitions for the British series. Back in 2018, Elba told Metro that showrunner Neil Cross was hard at work on a film that could take Luther all over the globe.

‘Luther has all the ingredients to echo those classic films of the 90s like Seven and Along Came A Spider and I think what we’d like to attempt is use that as a blueprint to create it. It will be more murder, more Volvos, more frowning Luther. Essentially we just want to try and take it to a much bigger remit and scale and perhaps international as well.’

Of course, the important thing is that Elba is even around to talk about a potential Luther movie. The actor was one of the first high-profile celebrities to test positive for COVID-19 back in March. Fortunately, Elba made a full recovery, but during his time in quarantine, he made it a point to share his journey with fans to inform them about the reality of the virus. He also went out of his way to debunk dangerous conspiracy theories that were running rampant on social media.

