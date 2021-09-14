It’s been nearly three years since we last saw Idris Elba throw on the red tie and jacket and take to the crime-filled streets of London in the BBC’s hit series Luther, and it turns out, all our patience is being rewarded generously. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Elba is reprising his role as the decidedly too dedicated detective John Luther in the series’ fifth-installment and first-ever full-length feature. The upcoming movie is part of a partnership between the BBC and Netflix, and will come exclusively to the streaming service upon release.

In Luther, Elba plays Detective Chief Inspector John Luther, a brilliant officer who is somewhat of a cross between Sherlock Holmes and blue-collar homicide detective Columbo. However, what truly sets Luther apart from other officers is quite simply his sheer force of will, and the dark places it often takes him all in the name of “justice.” Throughout the show, his inability to rest until a case is closed often becomes a burden to both him and those closest to him, and it looks like things aren’t about to be any easier for him in the upcoming movie.

In addition to Elba, two new stars have signed on to star in the film, and both of them are here to make Luther’s life just a bit more difficult. In Netflix’s Luther, Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Bad Times at the El Royale, Genius) will be playing “a detective who is also Luther’s nemesis” while Andy Serkis (Lord of the Rings, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Black Panther) is the story’s main criminal mastermind. With trouble on the streets and back at the precinct, it’s looking like a uniquely stressful time lies ahead for Detective Chief Inspector Luther.

However, there is a silver lining: long-time Luther fans will be thrilled to know the show’s creator and writer Neil Cross is on board to write the upcoming film, and will be producing alongside Elba, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and David Ready of Chernin Entertainment. As of right now, no release date is attached to the upcoming film. Here’s hoping we find out more early next year.