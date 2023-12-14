Forget Spotify Wrapped. The year-end results you’ve been waiting for are here: Pornhub‘s 2023 in Review.

The website released its findings for the year’s most-searched terms (hentai), performers (Abella Danger), countries by traffic (U-S-A!), and categories (lesbian). 2023 is also apparently the “golden age” of mature porn, as “the MILF category gained +1 spot to become the 5th most viewed category worldwide and the Mature category gained +1 to become the 7th most viewed worldwide, growing in popularity by 69 percent.” I’m doing everything in my power to stop myself from making the world’s most obvious “nice” joke.

The “2023 in Review” data also shows the most popular movies and characters, a list topped by Star Wars, Harley Quinn, Game of Thrones, Avatar, and Harry Potter. “Many of the other usual suspects showed up in 2023 as well: Wonder Woman, Black Window, Catwoman, Elastigirl, and Princess Leia,” according to Pornhub’s data. “Not as popular but also searched for were some of their male counterparts: Batman, Spiderman, Deadpool, [and] Superman.”

Also in the top 15: murder doll M3GAN. Is rival Chucky popular in the world of adult cinema, too? Actually, don’t answer. Further down the list is Magic Mike (makes sense) and John Wick. More like (sigh) John D*ck.

You can see the full findings here.

(Via Pornhub)