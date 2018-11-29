Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Macaulay Culkin recently opened up about some very serious subjects while speaking on Marc Maron’s WTF Podcast, but his visit to Late Night With Jimmy Fallon took a decidedly more festive tone. Naturally, the bubbly host wished to discuss how the holiday season is “the hottest time to be Macaulay Culkin,” an odd declaration after revisiting how the former child star didn’t enjoy rising at 4:00 am to film Home Alone 2. Still and although Culkin emphasized that he doesn’t wish to watch those two Christmas-set movies, he has relented and done so because “[i]t’s like a thing.” Yet he’ll only do so to “indulge” ladies:

“It’s something that’s there. It’s like a thing. You got like a new girlfriend, and you’re flipping through the channels and there’s Home Alone and she’s like, ‘You wanna watch it?’ And I’m like, ‘You wanna watch ‘Home Alone’ with Macaulay Culkin don’t you?’ And she’s like, ‘Yesss.’ I have indulged that, and most of the time I’m just muttering my lines under my breath.”

At that point, Culkin did mutter a few lines, including “Keep the change you filthy animal” and the more contextually appealing “Whatever gets her motor running, I guess.” Naturally, Fallon dug that one.

The former vocalist and kazoo-ist of The Pizza Underground was officially on hand to promote his new lifestyle brand and website, Bunny Ears, which does in fact sell bunny ears but also brandishes comedically inclined articles abound dating, diet, and “upscale culture.” To drive interest in the site, Culkin revealed that he’s conducting a poll where fans can suggest his new legal middle name. As he told Fallon, the top picks so far include Macaulay Culkin, Shark Week, TheMcribIsBack, and Publicity Stunt. May the worst name prevail.