In recent years, the formerly-reclusive Macaulay Culkin has become increasingly comfortable embracing the fact that he played Kevin McCallister in Home Alone, once the highest-grossing live-action comedy ever. He reprised the role in a commercial for Google Assistant, responded to the news of Disney+’s Home Alone reboot, and related how his girlfriends always want to watch the Christmas classic with him. The actor, who will appear in the new season of American Horror Story, also recently shared a photo on social media where he’s wearing Kevin’s face over his actual face. No, it’s not another Texas Chain Saw Massacre sequel (although Leatherface could learn some tips about making booby traps from Kevin); it’s Culkin wearing a Home Alone-inspired mask.

“Just staying Covid-safe by wearing the flayed skin of my younger self. Don’t forget to wear your masks, kids,” Culkin wrote on Instagram and Twitter, as seen here.

Just staying Covid-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self. Don't forget to wear your masks, kids. pic.twitter.com/RBd3X1AayD — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) October 7, 2020

A few things.

1. Nope.

2. If you want to buy your own Home Alone screaming mask, you can do so here. Not me, though. I’m perfectly content with my “directed by David Lynch” mask.

3. Still, nope.

4. Culkin took the masked selfie in front of a model of the Empire State Building… which appears in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York… as does Donald Trump… who has done an “utterly infuriating” job of responding to the pandemic. This conspiracy goes all the way to the top (of the Empire State Building — say hi to Tom and Meg up there).

5. Wear a mask, everyone.

(Via Twitter)