First there was Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. Then there was the not-so-amazing The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Then Marvel and Sony played nice for Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home (and, in a sense, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame) before *that* turned into a whole thing. Which is just as well, because Sony also has Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and “Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters” (no one calls it that), including Venom, the Jared Leto-starring Morbius, and a Madame Web spin-off.

It’s convoluted, but this is important to remember: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt called it.

As first reported by Collider, Sony is developing a movie based on Madame Web written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, who are also working on the screenplay for Morbius. “Introduced in 1980’s The Amazing Spider-Man No. 210, Madame Web is a clairvoyant mutant who specializes in predicting the future specifically of Spider-themed superheroes, having mentored not only Peter Parker’s alter-ego, but also multiple generations of heroes calling themselves Spider-Woman,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. “Traditionally depicted as a blind, paralyzed old woman, she is surrounded by a web-like machine necessary to keep her alive, meaning that she stays away from direct conflict, favoring the option to send others to do the physical stuff on her behalf.”

Madame Web’s story doesn’t immediately scream “movie,” but I had my doubts about Venom, too, and that film went on to win a Nobel Peace Prize for the lobster tank scene.

