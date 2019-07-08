Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Not too long after the release of 2014’s Maleficent, someone concocted a cosplay-rap battle between Angelina Jolie’s horned fairy and Emilia Clarke’s Mother of Dragons. It was (and still is) an incredibly silly idea, but with the final Game of Thrones season fresh in people’s minds, there will undoubtedly be comparisons to the Mad Queen’s burning of King’s Landing and Maleficent’s apparent desire to burn down everything in Disney’s new Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil trailer. And whereas the film’s initial brief teaser only hinted at a rivalry between Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer’s characters, the newest Disney offering fleshes out their beef.

In short, Maleficent’s been living a peaceful few years with Princess Aurora (Elle Fanning), but the good times can’t last. Their relationship is put to the test when Aurora receives a marriage proposal, and all of Maleficent’s past comes swirling back inside her psyche with a vengeance. Remember how that awful dude cut off Maleficent’s wings? Well, she hasn’t forgotten either, and that sparks conflict to not only test the unlikely maternal dynamic that she’s forged with Aurora, but there’s a formidable queen on the scene (Pfeiffer) to further test existing bonds.

Let’s just say that Maleficent doesn’t handle all of this rivalry well, and she’s going crazy with vengeful, green swirling magic, but who’s the real villain in this sequel? We’re not quite certain at this point, but one thing’s for sure — this isn’t a Disney movie for the youngest kids out there. From the synopsis:

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is a fantasy adventure that picks up several years after Maleficent, in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney’s most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora. The film continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil arrives on October 18.