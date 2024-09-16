The Substance is the flashy new sci-fi thriller starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley that explores the horror of aging as a woman, specifically in Hollywood. Directed by Coralie Fargeat, The Substance follows Moore as a former A-list aerobic instructor who discovers a controversial new drug that makes users temporarily reborn as a younger version of themselves, and before long the film dives into full-fledged body horror.

Qualley plays Sue, the newer, younger version of Elisabeth Sparkle, played by Moore. Qualley was prepared to work extremely close to Moore for the unique role. “If Demi Moore wants to put her naked body on mine, ‘Go forth, please.’ I should be so lucky,” Qualley told The Times. But she admitted that she had a tough time getting into character as the raunchy aerobic instructor. “That specific kind of sexuality doesn’t lend itself to me,” she explained.

After learning her routine in private because she “was so deeply ashamed,” Qualley sobbed in the bathroom before going through with the scene. “And still, day of, I just got wasted first thing in the morning because I was like, I can’t do this in front of everybody,” she said, admitting she used weed and tequila to help bring Sue to life.

Even though the ordeal must have been nervewraking, Qualley and Moore were able to form a unique bond that only being naked on a set together can bring! Moore has shared her side of the story in a recent spread with Interview Magazine, “There was truly a part, when Margaret [Qualley] and I were on this cold tile floor having to be draped on one another-and it was a very serious scene-that we both just burst out laughing, saying, ‘Thank god we like each other, because otherwise this would be really awkward,’” she said.

The Substance hits theaters on September 18th.