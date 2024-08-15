The Substance was the talk of the 77th Cannes Film Festival. You’ll understand why after watching the trailer above.

Directed by Coralie Fargeat (Revenge), the body horror movie stars Demi Moore as a fading celebrity who injects a substance known as, well, The Substance into her body, unleashing “another version” of herself played by Margaret Qualley. The thing is, as the voiceover says, “you can’t escape from yourself.”

Moore talked about why she wanted to star in The Substance, which was partially inspired by David Cronenberg’s The Fly, at the film’s premiere. “I look for things that push me out of my comfort zone; the opportunity to make a better person and actor. This touched on so many themes that we all face, we seek validation and belonging,” she said. “It takes us to extremes and allows us to step into it in a unique way.” Moore added, “Through the process of the film, I think I came out with greater acceptance of myself than I am.”

Here is the official plot synopsis… sort of:

Have you ever dreamt of a better version of yourself?

You. Only better in every way.

Seriously.

You should try this new product: The Substance. IT CHANGED MY LIFE.

What does it mean?!? We’ll find out on September 20 when The Substance hits theaters.