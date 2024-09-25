Margaret Qualley has starred in three movies in 2024 — Drive-Away Dolls, Kinds of Kindness, and The Substance — and she doesn’t want her family seeing any of them. Not because they’re bad (in fact, they’re all good to great), but because of the frequently nude and violent subject material.

“It’s been a rough year for the family,” Qualley told host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show. “We started off the year with Drive-Away Dolls. My mom came to that premiere, and we get out of the movie and she’s like, ‘My friends can’t see this movie. My sisters can’t see this movie. No one can see this movie.’ Luckily, no one did.” (You should see this movie.)

After that came Yorgos Lanthimos’ darkly funny anthology film Kinds of Kindness (watch this one, too). “For anyone who’s seen that movie,” Qualley said, “you can understand why it was a huge problem when my dad called me on the way to see the movie in the car with his friends. And I was just like, ‘Please, Daddy, no, turn around. Don’t go. Daddy, don’t do it.'”

Finally, there’s The Substance. Qualley shared that she had a “super Christian” nanny when she was younger, and she saw the film. “So, she texted me yesterday,” she said, “and she was like, ‘You should have warned me.’ She was there the whole time being like, ‘Oh, God help her, please. Bless her soul.'” Qualley added that she’s asked a lot of everyone this year, “and I’m sorry.”

You can watch Qualley (who also revealed that she’s going to be in Happy Gilmore 2) on The Tonight Show above. Also, see The Substance!