Margot Robbie might have numerous awards under her belt, and she might be a literal Barbie, but there was a time when she was just another young actress trying to make it in the industry. Everyone has to start somewhere! Though that time was over pretty quickly when she was cast alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and instantly shot to stardom.

Robbie starred in Wolf Of Wall Street in 2013, and at the time, she was unknown enough for her to believe that nobody would really be paying attention to her, a 22-year-old soap star, when DiCaprio’s character was right there, all sweaty and going through a harrowing financial crisis while on drugs.

“I know this sounds silly now knowing how big the movie became,” Robbie recalled at a recent BAFTA event. “But at the time I was like, ‘No one’s gonna notice me in this film. It doesn’t matter what I do in this film because they’re gonna focus on Leo and I’ll just slip under the radar.'”

DiCaprio did garner praise for his chaotic performance, but Robbie also became a household name after the film. But she wasn’t without nerves! Robbie also admitted that she “had a couple of shots of tequila before shooting” her various nude scenes. Even though this was just a few years ago, it seems like she doesn’t get as nervous anymore, so that’s good!

